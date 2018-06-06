In Sudbury, two political rookies — Progressive Conservative candidate Troy Crowder and the NDP's Jamie West — are looking to unseat veteran Liberal incumbent Glenn Thibeault.

But with Kathleen Wynne's concession of defeat this week, the two first-timers have turned their focus on each other.

On Tuesday, West warned that the PC's plans to find "efficiencies" will cost jobs at hospitals like Health Sciences North.

"The only part of the platform [Ford] has ever talked about is the $6 billion in efficiencies, and efficiencies translate down to cuts," noted West.

He added the NDP has detailed plans for issues like overcrowded and underfunded hospitals.

"What we're going to do immediately is freeze frontline cuts, and we're going to fund hospitals appropriately. We're going to increase the funding to where it needs to be and tie it to the inflation and the needs of the area where we are," said West.

Troy Crowder is the Progressive Conservative candidate for Sudbury. (Benjamin Aubé/CBC)

Crowder responded that his party would indeed cut jobs at hospitals — but those out the door would be managers and executives, not nurses or staff.

Crowder said the PC's 15,000 new long-term care beds over five years, paired with increases in mental health funding, would mitigate the cuts.

"We are going to need management people to run those facilities in those programs," noted Crowder.

"If we move people out of the hospital and put them into those other positions, we then free up money for the actual frontline workers, who are the ones really suffering under this current government."

In a statement earlier this week, Thibeault said the Sudbury election is still one he plans to win for the Liberals.

Sudbury MPP Glenn Thibeault smiles for a group photo at a government funding announcement on May 4. (Erik White/CBC )

Thibeault told the CBC on Tuesday that job cuts are clearly part of the PC plan, but he accused the NDP of being less up front about how their policies would affect northern Ontario.

Crowder admitted the PCs would have to absorb a budget deficit to get their programs up and running, like the Liberals and NDP have detailed in their own plans.

"Doug's even said that, he said the first two years, we're going to try to figure this out," said Crowder.

But when asked to put a number to what the PCs' initial budget deficit could be, Crowder responded "you'd have to ask the Liberals."