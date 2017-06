New Democrats in the Sudbury riding have chosen Jamie West to be the party's candidate in the next provincial election.

West emerged victorious on Monday night at the party's nomination meeting.

He came out on top after two ballots, after 241 party members voted.

Carol Mulligan, an ex-journalist, was dropped from the race after the first round of votes. Soon after, Mulligan announced she'd back West in the next round.

Beth Mairs, a social activist and documentarian, was the party's runner up.