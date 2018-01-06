When Jamie McDonald was five years old, he woke up in the middle of the night and couldn't move his legs.

"I remember just crying my eyes out," he said. "Eventually, the doctors saying I had this really rare condition."

He was diagnosed syringomyelia, which is when cysts form on the spinal cord. McDonald also had an immune deficiency and epilepsy.

But after spending quite a bit of time in hospital, McDonald says he was able to get healthy again.

Originally from Britain, McDonald has made it his mission to take on tough challenges and make the most of life, all while raising money for children's hospitals. He passed through northern Ontario in 2014 when he ran across Canada.

"A really tough spot actually is when I was running and I came up to Sault Ste. Marie," he recalled.

"It was kind of like the halfway point of Canada. I was really, really struggling. But they got a running group out and I ran into Sault Ste. Marie and when I arrived … there were over a hundred people waiting for me."

Now, McDonald is back in the region to talk about his extreme adventures, health care challenges and a book he wrote about his run in Canada.

He says his message is to not give up and to embrace life.

"Really I'm just kind of out here to share stories and whatever is going on in people's lives right now, maybe they can just go to the stories and find more within themselves," McDonald said.

Other adventures McDonald has completed include biking from Bangkok to Britain and breaking a world record for spending the most time ever on a static bike.