To hear Catherine McLeod-Seltzer describe it, you would think she was destined at an early age to become a successful mining company executive.

As a 12-year-old in British Columbia, she got her first taste of gold when she held a bar poured by a company her father worked at.

"I remember how exciting and how heavy the gold bar was," McLeod-Seltzer told CBC Sudbury's Morning North.

"It was the size of a loaf of bread, about 50 kilos."

McLeod-Seltzer is now the chair of Bear Creek Mining, an international company based in Peru, and was in Sudbury, Ont. in January to give a talk at Laurentian University's Goodman School of Mines along with Eira Thomas, the founder and Director of Lucara Diamond Corporation.

Both women have have been involved in developing mines worth millions of dollars.

As for that gold bar McLeod-Seltzer held as a young girl, she estimated that it was worth $250,000 at the time.

"I probably got the gold bug that day," she said.

Despite the excitement, McLeod-Seltzer — who, in 1999 was honoured by the Northern Miner industry publication as its "Mining Man of the Year," — originally didn't consider the industry as a career.

She began in a brokerage firm handling investment banking, but knowing her background, and her family's involvement in the mining industry, her employer sent her to Chile to raise capital for mining projects in South America.

"[In Chile] I met David Lowell, who founded many of the large copper mines in Latin America and Asia, and who the Lowell and Gilbert copper model is named after," she said.

"I convinced him that he could take his expertise and run his own company — and have more fun, control the project from start to finish."

She said the partnership has been fruitful.

"Together, we have discovered and developed two large mines — one gold, one copper, which we have sold," McLeod-Seltzer said.

Discovering the 2nd largest diamond in the world

These days McLeod-Seltzer's schedule brings her around the world, and keeps her busy with numerous tasks.

"[What I'm doing] depends what company I'm focused on that day," McLeod-Seltzer said.

"[From] raising capital to put Bear Creek's deposits into production, or chairing a safety committee," she added.

"In several weeks I'll be taking a mine tour with Kinross, going to Russia, Mauritania, and Ghana. I could be in any one of those countries."

‘Lesedi La Rona,' is the second-largest diamond in the world, which has received - through Sotheby’s - bids of $70 million (USD), according to Catherine McLeod-Seltzer, chair of Bear Creek Mining. (Sotheby's)

One of the most interesting discoveries her team has made was in Botswana last year, when they uncovered 'Lesedi La Rona,' the second-largest diamond in the world, which has received bids of $70 million (USD) through Sotheby's, she said.

"It's 1109 karats, the size of a tennis ball," McLeod-Seltzer said. "It's amazing you can hold what's like the GDP of a small country in your hand."