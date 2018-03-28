Interpaving found guilty of 1 charge following Sudbury pedestrian death

Interpaving has been found guilty of one charge under the Occupational Health and Safety Act, following the death of a pedestrian in downtown Sudbury in 2015.

The company was found guilty of failing to provide a signaller. The Crown requested a $195,000 fine be issued, which the lawyer representing Interpaving agreed to.

Interpaving originally pleaded not guilty to the charge, but after the statement of facts were read, the company entered into a settlement agreement with the Ministry of Labour, according to the company.

The Crown then dropped the remaining charges against the company.

Celile Paquette, 58, was killed after she was run over by a grader on Elgin Street. Interpaving was contracted by the city to do the road work.

The City of Greater Sudbury is also facing charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act. That case starts Wednesday morning.