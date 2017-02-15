Northern Ontario's 161 public libraries could be at risk of losing their free internet access if the provincial government decides to gut funding.

Last year, the province reduced its Connectivity Fund by $400,000.

Half of northern Ontario's small and rural library branches rely on that funding to pay for their internet connections, according to Rebecca Hunt, head librarian at Temiskaming Shores Public Library.

Hunt, who also represents northern Ontario at the Federation of Ontario Public Libraries, said the money is not guaranteed in 2017-18.

The province is currently asking the public to vote on where it should spend $3 million worth of budget money.

The Ontario Library Association has put forward a proposal asking the province to put some of that money towards securing free internet access in libraries.

Hunt said cutting free internet access would affect people who rely on the library connection the most: the elderly, students, the unemployed, and people who can't afford escalating internet costs.

"A number of libraries would have to consider charging for their internet," Hunt said.

Seniors at the Temiskaming Shores Public Library benefit from internet access, including learning how to use e-readers and other electronic devices. (Temiskaming Shores Public Library)

28 per cent of Ontarians access the web through libraries

According to the Ontario Library Association, 28 per cent of Ontarians rely on their public library for internet access.

Hunt's library branch in Temiskaming Shores has seen the number of internet users double in the last five years, and recorded 9,000 users last year.

"We consider it the second-most accessed serviced in small, rural or Indigenous libraries," Hunt said.

Hunt said while many businesses offer free internet, the library offers a safe, welcoming environment for people without having to make a purchase.

Bailey Urso of Temiskaming Shores Public Library shows a 'Certificate of Completion' earned by Jenny Van Leer through a seniors computer training program. (Rebecca Hunt, Temiskaming Shores Public Library)

In smaller places like Sioux Lookout and Rainy River, the library and its internet are a community hub, Hunt said.

"They use the internet to access Facebook, to keep in touch with family, or to access distance education," she said.

"Some use it to access government services online, because many services are now only available online."

The voting for the budget proposals closes February 23.