The Canada Homestay Network is looking for Sudbury families willing to open their homes to international students.

Information sessions are being held at Lively District Secondary School tonight to give interested people more details.

And the network isn't necessarily looking for the typical nuclear family, says Shannon Jackson of the network.

"It could be a retired couple, it could be empty-nesters, it could be a single mom, but the bottom line is that we need to have hosts who are welcoming these students to their home and going to provide the Canadian experience that the kids are looking for," Jackson said.

Jackson said the program is open to anyone who has an extra bedroom in their home, is willing to spend time with a student and provide meals.

An allowance is provided to selected host families to assist with costs.

Most families, she said, enjoy the experience of sharing their homes.

"We don't have any host families who have only done this once," Jackson said. "We have many host families who are, let's call them repeat customers, they keep coming back because they really love the experience. No two students are alike."

For more information on Canada Homestay Network, visit their website.