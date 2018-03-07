With the help of some community partners, the Greater Sudbury Police Service are celebrating the fourth annual Intercultural Ride-Along Program.

As part of the program, international students accompany officers on a "ride-along," attending calls and watching police in action.

The program was launched in 2014 with the goal of creating an inclusive environment for people still learning about Canada.

On the Intercultural Ride-Along Program, visiting students get to see the day-to-day workings of a Sudbury police officer.

Policing based on mutual respect and trust

Sergeant Sherry Young was an integral part of launching the program, and has been a participant each year.

She told CBC's Up North that it's important for the police to break down barriers, and show international visitors that policing is based on mutual respect and trust.

"The international students, I've learned, have a very different relationship with the police in their countries," Young said.

"There's a large amount of distrust in some countries. When you don't have a good understanding of trust, that leads to all sorts of breakdowns, like things not being reported, or going under the radar."

Many of Sudbury's international students come from countries where the relationship between police and the community are different than the Canadian approach, says Sergeant Sherry Young.

Sudbury's international student population growing

Since the program's inception, Sudbury's three post-secondary institutes have seen an increase in international students. Young estimates the number to be close to 2000 people.

And so far, Young said, the response from students has been "fantastic."

"When it begins, they come in very unsure, and at the end, they get to see the station, then physically sit in the police car. That's when the smiles come out," she said. "That's when they get excited about the next stages in the ride along."

Young said the students wrap up by taking some photo opportunities with police.

"That's when the spark is really seen in the students, and you can see the transformation starting."