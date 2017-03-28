At inquest will be held in May into the death of a 28-year-old Sudbury Jail inmate.

Regional coroner Dr. David Cameron says the inquest into Neil Richard Lacelle's death is to begin May 1st and is expected to hear from nine witnesses over five days.

Lacelle died in hospital on June 5th of 2014 following his transfer from the jail.

The inquest — which is mandatory under the Coroners Act — will examine the events surrounding Lacelle's death and may make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths.