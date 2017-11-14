The federal government is investing $2.6 million to help Indigenous youth and women get employment opportunities.

Patty Hajdu, the minister of employment, workforce development and labour, made the announcement in Atikameksheng Anishnawbek, Ont., on Tuesday.

According to the government, the money will go to the Developing Indigenous Environmental Keepers program, which is delivered by Atikameksheng Anishnawbek. That program will provide environmental training to 50 Indigenous people, including 15 youth and 35 women in Naughton, Sudbury and Chelmsford.

The government adds the people in the program will focus on environmental aspects of mining, mine closure and rehabilitation of closed mines. The program is aimed at people who are not already enrolled in post-secondary education or training.

"Young Indigenous people are the fastest-growing part of Canada's population and it benefits us all to ensure they have the skills and training they need to find good jobs," Hajdu said.

"Breaking down those barriers to employment will help grow our economy in a way that gives everyone a real and fair chance at success."