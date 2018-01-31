Indigenous families in the North Bay area will soon have programs and a day care that cater to their specific needs.

The Indigenous Early Years Hub will be the first of its kind in northern Ontario says Joseph Bradbury, chief administrative officer with the District of Nipissing Social Services Board.

He says they're hoping to put the hub in the vacant Dr. McDougall Public School in North Bay.

There is a huge need for this type of community support for First Nations, says Bradbury.

"The opportunity for smudging, the opportunity for different cultural learning stories, in terms of being able to share those stories with the children at an early age."

Bradbury says that will help reinforce the cultural heritage of the aboriginal ancestry in the community. He adds that elders and Indigenous partners will be very involved.

The hub is expected to open next year. It is being funded by the Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure.