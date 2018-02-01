The Sudbury Indie Cinema is one step closer to reality thanks to money from the province.

The Ontario government says the project is receiving $292,825 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC.)

The project has been in the works for a number of years. It will be located at the former St. Louis de Gonzague School, across from Sudbury Secondary School on Mackenzie Street.

The gymnasium in an old school on MacKenzie Street in Sudbury's downtown will be the new theatre for the Sudbury Independent Cinema Co-op. (Megan Thomas/CBC)

The province says the money will "help to modernize the new venue with new amenities, including lighting, an air and heating system, theatre seating and digital projection equipment."

"We founded Sudbury Downtown Indie Cinema Co-Op with a mission to provide festival quality films to our region on a year-round basis," Beth Mairs, managing director of the indie cinema said.

Beth Mairs is the managing director of the Sudbury Indie Cinema Co-op. (Hugo Duchaine/Radio-Canada)

"We heartily thank the province and the NOHFC for helping to make our dream of a permanent independent cinema a reality."