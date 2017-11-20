Nicholas Gauthier's father was a bit nervous for his son this year.

Mike Gauthier's 12 year old has autism and until now, has been in a special classroom that offers intensive support (ISP) for children with special needs.

This year, he stared school in a regular grade 7 classroom at Princess Anne Public School. A scary prospect for someone who can get overwhelmed in a busy environment.

Mike Gauthier says it certainly helps that his son has a winning personality.

"He's just an all round kind hearted, likable person," he said.

But, he was worried about how Nicholas would react because he has a hard time expressing himself.

"My fear was that we may take a step backward if it wasn't a successful, so everybody has been working really well together," Gauthier said.

Principal Danielle Williamson says there is 30 years of research that has shown inclusion this will benefit both students with and without special needs. (Jan Lakes CBC)

Principal Danielle Williamson says she was very excited to hear that her school would be taking part in the pilot project launched by the Rainbow District School Board.

She says the changes so far have been minimal, such as moving one child to another class that was better suited for them.

Last year, Princess Anne has six ISP classes, this year they have four. Thirteen children have been moved from ISP classes into regular classes.

"I think it was a bigger deal for us than it was for them, which is often the case," Williamson said.

"Immediately I felt a sense of calm when I could see that they were doing so well and feeling so comfortable in their classrooms."

Being safe and comfortable

Williamson says here has been a lot of research over the past 30 years that supports the "inclusion" model as the best model for students. She says there are benefits for not only the students joining the class but those already in the general classroom.

She says the classes with the new students also get extra support. Each classroom has an additional teacher for half the day during math and english.

Linsday Bennett (left) and Tara Thall (right) both have new students involved in the pilot project in their classroom. (Jan Lakes CBC)

Lindsay Bennett is a grade 7 teacher and has two new students in her class. She says a turning point for her was when they were passing the talking stick around in circle time, something they do every morning to talk about their day. The new students were hesitant to speak, but now Bennett says they are participating with the rest of the class.

"It's a good feeling because you now you are creating an environment where they are safe and comfortable," Bennett said.

As for Mike, what's important to him is his son's happiness and he can see that he is experiencing acceptance.

"When I say how was our your day and he says 'good', he looks me directly in the eye with a big smile."

Three other schools in the Rainbow Board are also taking part.