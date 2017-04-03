Sudbury Police are reminding people to consider the impact of impaired driving before they get behind the wheel.

This weekend five people were charged with alcohol and drug-related offences in separate incidents, police said.

A 43-year-old man was charged after he was found outside his vehicle which had gone into a ditch north of Henschel Road early Saturday morning. Police said the keys to the vehicle were still in the ignition.

After being taken to headquarters, police said the man racked up another charge after refusing a breath sample.

Impaired driving on Kingsway

In another incident, police said they stopped a vehicle on Marcus Drive early Saturday morning after receiving a call about an impaired driver on the Kingsway.

A 26-year-old man failed the roadside screening test and after being taken to police headquarters gave two breath samples— both over the legal limit— and was charged with impaired driving.

Later that morning, police said they responded to a complaint of a male acting erratically outside of a Kingsway establishment. When they arrived, police say the 28-year-old man was unconscious behind the steering wheel of a vehicle.

They added that upon further investigation, the man had drugs that were not legally prescribed. He was charged with Impaired by Drug and four counts of Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance.

Charges on Regent Street, Diorite Street

On Sunday morning, police said they found a 24-year-old man passed out in the driver's seat of a vehicle on Regent Street. They woke him, and gave him a roadside screening test that he failed.

He was taken to headquarters and charged with Care and Control of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired as well as Breach of Probation.

Sunday evening, police said a vehicle struck a residence on Balsam Street after driving erractically on Diorite Street in Copper Cliff, causing over $5,000 in damage. Police found the vehicle a short distance away from the residence, as well as the woman who was driving.

Police charged the 24-year-old woman with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Failure to Remain at the Scene of an Accident.