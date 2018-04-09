Provincial police have charged two people with drinking and driving in separate incidents in the northeast over the weekend.

At around 5 a.m. on Sunday, Powassan OPP responded to a collision involving a single vehicle on Stone Road in Callander. Police say the vehicle was pinned against a hydro pole.

Officers detected alcohol on the driver's breath and arrested the 23-year-old man at the scene.

OPP say the man was then taken to the North Bay Police Service, where a breath test revealed he had a blood alcohol level over the legal limit. The man faces two impaired driving charges.

In another incident, North Bay OPP were conducting a ride program on Highway 17B and approached a vehicle at around 12:40 p.m.

Police say officers detected alcohol on the driver's breath. The 48-year-old woman was arrested and transported to the OPP detachment for breath tests.

She has been charged with driving with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit.

Both drivers also had their cars impounded for seven days and their licenses is suspended for 90 days.