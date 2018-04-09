Skip to Main Content
2 charged with impaired driving in northeastern Ontario

Notifications

2 charged with impaired driving in northeastern Ontario

Provincial police have charged two people with drinking and driving in separate incidents in the northeast over the weekend.
CBC News ·
Two people have been charged with impaired driving in separate incidents in northeastern Ontario. (CBC)

Provincial police have charged two people with drinking and driving in separate incidents in the northeast over the weekend.

At around 5 a.m. on Sunday, Powassan OPP responded to a collision involving a single vehicle on Stone Road in Callander. Police say the vehicle was pinned against a hydro pole.

Officers detected alcohol on the driver's breath and arrested the 23-year-old man at the scene.

OPP say the man was then taken to the North Bay Police Service, where a breath test revealed he had a blood alcohol level over the legal limit. The man faces two impaired driving charges.

In another incident, North Bay OPP were conducting a ride program on Highway 17B and approached a vehicle at around 12:40 p.m.

Police say officers detected alcohol on the driver's breath. The 48-year-old woman was arrested and transported to the OPP detachment for breath tests.

She has been charged with driving with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit.

Both drivers also had their cars impounded for seven days and their licenses is suspended for 90 days.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us