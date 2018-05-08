An anti-impaired driving foundation founded by parents who lost their children to a drunk driver is shutting down.

IMPACT 6/21 was started by the parents of Jazmine Houle, Caitlin Jelley and Steven Philippe.

On June 21, 2009, Houle and Jelley got off a city bus in Hanmer to meet Jazmine's boyfriend, Philippe. As they got off the bus, a drunk driver lost control of his vehicle and struck all three teens. All three were killed.

Since then, the mothers of the teens have been spreading the message against drunk driving to the public. That included the creation of the not-for-profit group IMPACT 6/21 in 2011.

On Facebook, the group says it wants to wrap up the foundation, dissolve the board of directors and distribute all remaining to local not-for-profit organizations.

"Though we have often been referred to as 'The Mothers', we will now be walking our paths separately, independently," the post stated.

"Our actions and our thoughts will no longer be captured by a public spotlight, and the anniversary of the tragedy that brought us together will now be observed privately, as we choose."

"This isn't giving up, it's letting go."

"Though we will never stop mourning the loss of Jaz, Steve and Caitlin, we are giving ourselves the gift of releasing the ways in which we grieve and embracing the peace that comes with the choice to look forward, on our own terms," it reads.

"Nine years ago, we never could have imagined that the shattering of our families would have grown our virtual family so much, so quickly. You stepped up as strangers and supporters, yet we say goodbye as friends and family. Our hearts are full."