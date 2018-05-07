A group of home builders, city officials and warranty regulators met in Greater Sudbury last week as they continue to demand province-wide measures to crack down on illegal building.

Sudbury has been one of the municipalities testing a pilot project that requires buyers of new homes to check in with the province's warranty regulator, Tarion, before a home is built.

Tarion enforces the Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act. Siloni Waraich, its vice president of stakeholder engagement, said the goal of the program is to inform consumers, but also to catch contractors who are not licensed under Tarion.

Representatives of the Sudbury & District Home Builders' Association and the Ontario Home Builders' Association (OHBA) met with Waraich last week, along with the City of Greater Sudbury's director of building services, Guido Mazza.

They're all part of the Ontario Building Partnership, which has been running the pilot for more than two years.

The group is asking the Ministry of Housing to adopt the program province-wide.

"We understood by having that process in play, where warranty regulators can speak to the consumer one-on-one, [...] that had value," said Mazza, adding the time it takes for the City to issue building permits hasn't changed.

'Outside the system'

Over the past five years, Tarion has launched investigations into illegal building on 59 homes in Greater Sudbury, resulting in eight charges. They rely largely on tips and witnesses.

Mazza said illegal building isn't as big a problem in Sudbury as some other cities, but adds the program has already helped catch some violators.

"We want to make sure people make those informed decisions, and provide that extra level of consumer protection," he explained.

Guido Mazza is the City of Greater Sudbury's director of building services. The City is part of a pilot project to combat illegal home building. (Benjamin Aubé/CBC)

Penalties can range from fines to jail time, said Waraich. On Jan. 1, 2018, prison sentences for guilty parties nearly doubled, while fines for corporations went up from $100,000 to $250,000.

Illegal home builders "work outside the system," explained Waraich, and often target elderly or vulnerable people.

They build without a license and sell homes under their own warranties. That's against the law, and can be the sign of a potential scam, she added.

All builders in Ontario must provide a seven-year warranty on every home they build.

Siloni Waraich is Tarion's vice president of stakeholder engagement. (Benjamin Aubé/CBC)

"If [the contractor] is not able to be licensed through Tarion, that means they may not have the technical capabilities, they may not have the financials, and you're entrusting them to build your family's home with your life savings," said Waraich.

The group is hopeful the program will be adopted province-wide after this June's election.

Building your own home still legal

Property owners can legally build their own homes. But they're not allowed to sell without "legitimately living in the home" unless they're registered with Tarion.

Waraich explained 40 per cent of new home permits currently taken out in Sudbury are by unlicensed builders. She said that points to the existence of a loophole.

"Are they all actually building it themselves?" asked Waraich. "We worry that consumers will worry about the short-term gain [and choose an unlicensed contractor for less money].

"Those that are playing by the rules, going through the effort to get licensed, that are backing up their warranty obligations to their purchasers, we want to make sure they're the ones that are rewarded."

Joe Vaccaro, left, the CEO of the Ontario Home Builders’ Association, and Louie Zagordo, president of the Sudbury & District Home Builders’ Association, believe the province should make it mandatory for prospective home buyers to check in with Tarion before purchasing a new home. (Benjamin Aubé/CBC)

Louie Zagordo, president of the Sudbury & District Home Builders' Association, said the project has helped Sudbury builders and inspectors better communicate when they see signs of potential illegal activity.

"Sure, you might understand a few projects that can be done around the house, but can you actually frame your own house, can you do all that? That leads us then to believe you're hiring individual firms or people [...] and how's that payment being done?" noted Zagordo.

Waraich explained the Ontario builder's directory is publicly available at www.Tarion.com.

Listed there is whether the builder is licensed, a 10-year record of their history, how many homes they've built and whether any claims have been paid out.

In a new feature expected to be launched this week, Waraich said the public will also be able to look up homes by address to check whether or not they're still under warranty.