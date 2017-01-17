The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has seized several ice huts from Lake Nipissing, near North Bay.

Ministry spokesperson Jolanta Kowalski told CBC News the seizure is part of an investigation.

She says a charge has been laid, but would not comment further.

The owner of Icehutsrentals.ca, Marc Hyndman says his five-day ice hut and a sleeper hut were taken by the government agency. However, he says he is continuing to operate his business on Lake Nipissing.

The business was at the centre of controversy earlier this month when it posted an ad on Kijiji.

Many called the advertisement racist since it specified that "no status card users" would be welcome.

The company has since apologized on its Facebook page.

The Ministry would not comment on whether or not any of the ice huts seized were from Icehutsrentals.ca.