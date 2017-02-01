A 71-year-old Gogama man and a 51-year old Timmins man have been charged with theft after stealing power from businesses and homes near Timmins, provincial police said.

One man was employed by Hydro One, and the other was a contractor with the company.

Police said they received reports of power theft from Hydro One in the areas of Gogama, Foleyet and Timmins in early January.

Hydro one said in a release that the two men allegedly stole power by installing meter bypass devices.

"Hydro One has zero tolerance for unethical and criminal behaviour," Rick Haier, chief security officer of Hydro One said in a statement.

"We intend to use the full powers of our investigative team to get to the bottom of this case and any other potential cases of power theft."

Police said both individuals are scheduled to appear at a Timmins court in April 11.

The investigation is continuing.