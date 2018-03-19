If you get a call from someone claiming to be with Sudbury Hydro threatening to disconnect you, the utility says to check before you send any money.
The utility says it has received several reports from businesses of attempted fraud, posing as a disconnection warning.
It adds the calls appear to be from the utility, but say the scammers are using software to mask their actual phone number.
From there, the caller is threatened immediate disconnection if money is not paid. Callers are then given a toll-free number to check their account and to provide payment information.
We've been notified of fraudulent calls received in #Sudbury. Caller claiming disconnection of power, if payment is not made quickly. Caller ID is being faked to show Greater Sudbury Utilities name & number. Pls hang up immediately. Phone number on GSU bill to check acct balance. pic.twitter.com/7SFpxRR09E—
"We urge all customers to be alert for fraudulent phone calls," Wendy Watson, director of communications with the utility said.
"Do not give your information out over the phone. Call the local number on your bill if you want to speak with someone about your account. Do not call the phone number they give you."
Watson says people who have overdue hydro bills are contacted by writing, and not a threatening phone call.
