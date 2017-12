Ontario Provincial Police say an Espanola man is dead, following a two vehicle crash on Highway 17 last week.

On Wednesday, police were called to the crash in Baldwin Township, east of Espanola.

Police say a westbound pick-up truck collided with an eastbound transport truck.

The driver of the pick-up truck was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the driver is now deceased. He's been identified as Robert Piche, 71, of Espanola.

OPP continue to investigate.