Gogama fire chief Mike Benson said that crews have cleaned up most of the propane leakage from yesterday's transport crash on Highway 144, and hopes to have the truck cleared off the road before this evening.

Highway 144, south of Gogama, has been closed up to Highway 101 since yesterday's transport collision.

Provincial police said propane was leaking from the the transport, and crews worked throughout the day to burn the spillage off the road.

The driver of the transport suffered minor injuries in the collision, police said.