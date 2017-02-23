Two adults and two children are dead following a crash involving two vehicles on Highway 101, about 70 kilometres west of Timmins.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. today.

South Porcupine Ontario Provincial Police say another adult has been transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The OPP Technical Collision Investigators have been called in to assist with the investigation and the highway remains closed.

They say further information will be released as it becomes available.