Huron Central Railway said that 13 cars carrying steel coils derailed Sunday night near Blind River.

Representatives from the railway, which operates between Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie, said there were no injuries, no hazardous materials were involved and no crossings were blocked.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation, the railway said.

The line is expected to reopen on Thursday.

Huron Central derailment

Huron Central Railway said that the 13 cars that derailed near Blind River were transporting steel coils. (Supplied/Anastasia Rioux)