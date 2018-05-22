Despite a recent investment of more than $800,000 from the Liberals and political support from all three major political parties in Ontario, the Huron Central Railway says it will be making its final run by the end of 2018.

The company, which runs a short line from Sault Ste. Marie to Sudbury, announced in a press release Tuesday that high operational costs and low commodity prices are forcing its closure.

The railway has faced similar challenges in the past.

Last year, Huron Central threatened to shut down if it didn't get $46 million in government money to refurbish the tracks. The railroad made similar threats in 2009 before landing $30 million in provincial and federal funding.

The Liberal government investment was through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund, a funding boost that was meant for improvement to tracks and helping keep afloat approximately 40 jobs in the area.

"We are obviously disappointed with this turn of events," said Louis Gravel, president of Genesee & Wyoming Canada, Huron's parent company. "We have done everything in our power to keep HCRY in operation, but both the provincial and federal governments have turned a deaf ear on the situation."

