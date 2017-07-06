Police in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., are investigating after what appear to be human remains were found along the waterfront.

Officers were called to an area Thursday afternoon near the old Plummer hospital on Queen Street East.

Constable Sonny Spina told CBC news that a section of the Hub Trail remains closed to the public.

The Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Identification Unit of the Sault Ste. Marie police are both working on the case.

They are in the early stages of the investigation and few other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.