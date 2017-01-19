West Parry Sound OPP are reporting that a man they arrested on Tuesday has died.

The 34-year-old Mississauga man was charged in connection to an investigation into human remains found on a snowmobile trail north of Parry Sound, Ont..

The remains were found on a trail off Nobel road on Sunday night.

Police announced Wednesday that, in co-operation with Peel regional police, a man had been arrested and charged.

In a news release Thursday, OPP gave no other details about how the man died.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact police.