West Parry Sound OPP are reporting that a man they arrested on Tuesday has died.
The 34-year-old Mississauga man was charged in connection to an investigation into human remains found on a snowmobile trail north of Parry Sound, Ont..
The remains were found on a trail off Nobel road on Sunday night.
Police announced Wednesday that, in co-operation with Peel regional police, a man had been arrested and charged.
In a news release Thursday, OPP gave no other details about how the man died.
OPP say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact police.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.