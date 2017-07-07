A 34-year-old Sault Ste. Marie man allegedly disposed the body of a dead child in the St. Mary's River before barricading himself in a room with a gun, police said.

Yesterday around 12:45 p.m. Sault Ste. Marie Police responded to a call after human remains were found on the waterfront near the old Plummer Hospital property on Queen Street East.

Police said the remains were identified as the body of a dead infant.

Sault Ste. Marie police say a man barricaded himself in a room at the Algonquin Hotel after disposing of a n infant's body behind the hospital. (Google Maps)

Just before 6:00 p.m., officers encountered the accused, who barricaded himself in a room at the Algonquin Hotel on Queen Street East.

Police said the man had a gun while he is prohibited by the court from possessing weapons.

He will appear in bail court today, charged with the following:

One count of possession of a weapon for a dangers purpose.

One count of possession of a weapon while prohibited.

One count of concealing the body of a child.

Police said further information will not be released at this time.

A post mortem on the infant's body will be conducted.