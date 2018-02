Ontario Provincial Police in Elliot Lake say the death of a missing man is now being classified as a homicide.

On Feb. 14, the body of Joseph Topping, 31, was found in a wooded area in Elliot Lake.

This week, a post mortem was done. Police say as a result of that autopsy, investigators are now classifying the death as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.