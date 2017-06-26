Provincial Police are investigating the discovery of human remains in a wooded area east of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Officers with the OPP East Algoma detachment were called to Mississauga First Nation territory shortly after 5:00 p.m. Saturday night, officials said in a news release.

An OPP spokesperson told CBC-Radio Canada that the remains were "recent" but could give no further details.

Police say the remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Coroner in Sudbury, where a forensic post mortem exam will be completed on Wednesday.

More information will be provided by police when it becomes available.