Overweight adults looking to change lifestyle habits and lose weight have a new option in Sudbury.
A new weight loss program is being offered at Health Sciences North in Sudbury.
The program, through the Bariatric Assessment and Treatment Centre, is currently accepting referrals for the two year medically assisted program.
Kerri Loney, the interim coordinator for the Bariatric Assessment and Treatment Centre, says people referred to the program will drink four Optifast shakes a day for 12 weeks.
"Usually people will have one for breakfast, one for lunch, [one for] supper and then separate the other one for snacks," she said.
"During that time you don't eat anything. It only provides 900 calories a day. At that level, your body's producing ketones so you're not feeling hungry."
Loney says after drinking the Optifast for a few days, patients usually have a lot of energy and don't feel hungry.
After the 12 weeks of drinking Optifasts is over, Loney says there's a five week transition period back to food. She says participants also take education classes to learn about lifestyle changes to exercise routines.
"It also gives them that break from food," she said.
"They can work on their lifestyle, can work on their eating habits, their exercise and gradually re-introduce the food so that hopefully they will be able to deal with it in a better way."
Loney says it is important to do this program with the help of a medical team.
"There is a lot of education and that's why it's not recommended that you do it on your own," she said.
"There is a lot with the program and there is a big commitment from patients."
Participants in the program must be referred through their doctor or nurse practitioner.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.