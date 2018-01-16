Overweight adults looking to change lifestyle habits and lose weight have a new option in Sudbury.

A new weight loss program is being offered at Health Sciences North in Sudbury.

The program, through the Bariatric Assessment and Treatment Centre, is currently accepting referrals for the two year medically assisted program.

Kerri Loney, the interim coordinator for the Bariatric Assessment and Treatment Centre, says people referred to the program will drink four Optifast shakes a day for 12 weeks.

"Usually people will have one for breakfast, one for lunch, [one for] supper and then separate the other one for snacks," she said.

"During that time you don't eat anything. It only provides 900 calories a day. At that level, your body's producing ketones so you're not feeling hungry."

Kerri Loney is the interim coordinator for the Regional Bariatric Assessment and Treatment Centre. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Loney says after drinking the Optifast for a few days, patients usually have a lot of energy and don't feel hungry.

After the 12 weeks of drinking Optifasts is over, Loney says there's a five week transition period back to food. She says participants also take education classes to learn about lifestyle changes to exercise routines.

"It also gives them that break from food," she said.

"They can work on their lifestyle, can work on their eating habits, their exercise and gradually re-introduce the food so that hopefully they will be able to deal with it in a better way."

Loney says it is important to do this program with the help of a medical team.

"There is a lot of education and that's why it's not recommended that you do it on your own," she said.

"There is a lot with the program and there is a big commitment from patients."

Participants in the program must be referred through their doctor or nurse practitioner.