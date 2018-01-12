Health Sciences North in Sudbury says the president and CEO has announced a series of changes in senior management, resulting in five positions being eliminated.

According to the hospital, after more than 330 meetings, Dominic Giroux has decided to cut the following positions:

Vice-President, Process Improvement, Quality & Patient Safety

Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Associate Vice-President, Medical Affairs

Associate Vice-President, Acute Care

Chief, Communications and Community Engagement

The hospital says the total compensation for these five positions was $802,750. It adds the responsibilities that fell under the jobs has been absorbed and reassigned.

"These changes were difficult but necessary," Giroux said.

"Every member of senior management except the chief of staff is seeing some change either in his or her supervisor, direct reports, job title or employment status."

Other managers have been moved into different positions. The hospital says after 17 years as vice-president and chief nursing executive, David McNeil has been promoted to senior vice-president, patient experience and digital transformation.

Maureen McLelland has been appointed to special advisor to the CEO for strategic planning until March 2019.

Also, after 35 years working in health care, the hospital says the senior vice-president and chief operating officer, Joe Pilon, has decided to retire in August.