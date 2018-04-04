A Sudbury construction company says it's proud to be building the PET scanner suite at Health Sciences North.

Build North Construction has been awarded the contract to build the facility.

Andrew Nutt is the general manager of Service Master, a division of Build North Construction.

He knows they'll be under scrutiny as they begin construction on the long awaited project.

Nutt says it will be finished on budget by the fall of this year.

"Versus other projects, we've tendered this year, there's no doubt this project is definitely moving along much more quickly than typical projects do," he said.

"We feel that we should have no issue bringing the project to completion on schedule and on budget."

Nutt says one challenge will be supporting the roof structure at the hospital.

"At the end of the day there's design built into it to allow for two or three other floors to be built on top," he said.

"That's Health Sciences North's ultimate plan of growth from what we understand."

He says the company has done previous work for Health Science North, including building the Research Institute on Walford Road.

The President and CEO of Health Sciences North, Dominic Giroux, says the project will cost about $9 million.

Construction begins in a few weeks and will last about nine months.