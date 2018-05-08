The North East Local Health Integration Network is appointing a team to work on a third party validation of Health Sciences North's proposed 2018-2019 budget.

Last month, the hospital announced it wants to cut 76 full-time equivalent positions to balance its budget. It said 37 management and non-unionized jobs had already been cut.

The hospital stated its board of directors had approved the $505.8 million budget that included no bed closures and a $1.4 million increase in clinical departments.

However, it said it couldn't put the plan into place due to the NE LHIN.

On Tuesday, the NE LHIN announced Kevin Empey, a supervisor at the Brockville General Hospital and BDO Canada LLP, an accounting firm, will analyze the budget. The NE LHIN says it will hear back no later than June 30, 2018.

The NE LHIN says the analysis will see if there are any more efficiencies to be found without impacting clinical care, assess the hospital's long term financial plan, compare HSN's budget with others across the province, consider the impact of the budget on revenue and review partnerships to support patient care.

"The NE LHIN continues to work closely with HSN throughout this important process that is focused on ensuring continued quality patient care for northerners while our region's largest hospital achieves financial stability," Kate Fyfe, vice president of performance and accountability, said.

"The validation will help to ensure continued quality care for northerners at HSN, in community and right across northeastern Ontario."