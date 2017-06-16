Health Sciences North posted a $7 million deficit this year, the organization revealed during their annual general meeting on Thursday.

For most of 2016-17, HSN operated in a "state of overcapacity," caused by a 27 per cent increase in the number of Alternate Level of Care (ALC) patients, HSN officials said.

Nicole Everest, Chair of the HSN Board of Directors, said their financial — and human — resources are being "stretched to their limits."

"When you are operating at 115 to 130 per cent occupancy, you incur higher staffing and supply costs," Everest stated in her report. "We do not receive extra funding for this high volume of activity."

"Unfortunately, operating in a state of overcapacity has become the new normal, not only for HSN, but for hospitals across Ontario."

The Emergency Department recorded 74,000 visits, the report said. There were over 24,000 admissions to hospital and 32,600 surgeries.

In a 2016 report, the Ontario Council of Hospital Unions claimed that 178 more nurses and 529 extra people are needed to provide care at the hospital.