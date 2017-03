Greater Sudbury Fire Services are calling Tuesday night's fire at a house on the corner of Howey Drive and Van Horne Street 'suspicious.'

In a statement this morning, police say fire services were able to extinguish the fire and the homeowner was able to escape without injury.

The Ontario Fire Marshal and Greater Sudbury Police Services are conducting a joint investigation.

Police are asking the public to call if they may have seen any suspicious person in the area around the time of the fire.