A fire at a home on Howey Drive in Greater Sudbury on Tuesday has been ruled accidental, according to city police.

Greater Sudbury Fire Services had originally deemed the fire "suspicious" and requested the help of police and the Ontario Fire Marshal in a joint investigation.

That probe determined that a lit candle blew over due to the wind coming through an open window, causing flames to quickly spread to nearby curtains, according to police.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and the homeowner escaped without injury, police said.

In a written statement issued Thursday, police and the homeowner thanked firefighters and private citizens who came to her aid.