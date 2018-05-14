Demolition crews had to put their job on hold on Monday in Sault Ste. Marie after finding two homemade explosive devices.

The crew was working to demolish a vacant building on Fifth Line East when they made the discovery in a garage behind the building.

Constable Sonny Spina says the explosive disposal unit was called in.

He says police are now working to figure out how they got there.

"None of the buildings appear to be broken into so it doesn't appear that anyone has gone to that property," he said.

"These devices appear to have been there for quite some time."

Spina says crews were right to call police and leave the area after making the discovery.

"These kinds of things do pose a risk," he said.

"So we want to ensure that members of the public contact us immediately if they ever come across something that they suspect to be one of these devices."