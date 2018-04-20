Putting a number on homeless in the rural areas of northern Ontario is proving a challenge for researchers this week.

The provincial government wants a count done every two years.

This is the first time it's ever been tried in Chapleau, Espanola, Manitoulin Island and surrounding areas.

Donna Stewart, with the Manitoulin-Sudbury District Services Board, says the normal practice of meeting people at shelters and other service agencies isn't working out so far.

"We're actually to the point where door to door knocking is required, because we never thought we'd be faced with snow on day one of the enumeration," she said.

"Not too many people are coming out when it's cold and snowy outside."

Stewart adds homelessness in smaller areas might be harder to track.

"It's very difficult because it's seen as hidden homelessness. People who are couch surfacing, could be an overcrowding situation," she said.

"So it's not visible like it could potentially be in large urban centres."

The homeless count for the Manitoulin and Sudbury districts continues until Sunday.

A similar survey is set to be done in other parts of the northeast later this year.