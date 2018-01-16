Sudbury's homeless population sits around 1,000 people, but a group is hoping its approach can bring that number down significantly.

The Homelessness Network has adopted a Housing First strategy when dealing with the city's homelessness issue.

Housing First is a recovery-oriented approach to ending homelessness, said the city's shelters coordinator, Gail Spencer. That means staff emphasize finding people permanent housing and then provide additional supports and services, as needed.

Spencer said in 2017 alone, they managed to help 120 people find permanent homes. The programs is proving to be such a success, the provincial government recently contributed another $130,000.

What makes the program different, Spencer said, is its focus on the person, not the problem.

"[They] have a case manager that will stay with them, support them," Spencer said. "For six months, eight months, twelve months — as long as they need — to really stabilize their housing, get connected to other supports they need."

"[Case managers will] visit with them every week and help them get the apartment set up, make some friends, then connect with the other supports they might need to stay housed, like mental health supports or addiction supports."

Spencer said that some of Sudbury's homeless suffer from addiction issues or mental illness, while some just run into unfortunate circumstances and end up on the street.