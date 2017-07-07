The City of Greater Sudbury is encouraging residents to apply to Ontario Renovates, a home renovation program.

Eligible residents can get a $20,000 interest free loan to do home fix-ups.

The money can be used for energy efficient improvements or to increase accessibility.

Cindi Briscoe, manager of housing with the city, says it's critically important to assist Sudbury homeowners.

"By allowing this program to run, it gives individuals the opportunity to do those renovations that will make their home more energy efficient that could potentially lessen the cost of their hydro bill," Briscoe said.

Cindi Briscoe, manager of properties with the city, says homeowners can apply for up to $20K for home renovations. (Markus Schwabe CBC)

"We're talking about structural, we're talking about electrical, plumbing, heating and energy conservation," she said. "For instance, new windows, new doors, new furnace."

Briscoe says the money for the program comes from the provincial and federal governments.

Applicants must own a home in the city valued at under $253,000 and not have a household income over $85,000.

You can find out more about the program here.