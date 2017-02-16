This winter, Badge Darling stopped using his wood-fired boiler at his home in Kenogami, near Kirkland Lake and installed a propane furnace.

"Wood heat is the nicest heat going. It's very nice. It's just a lot of work, it's messy and dangerous," says the 76-year-old volunteer fire chief, who works out of a firehall that is also run on an outside wood boiler.

Darling says he's finding it harder to cut, split and stack all the firewood he needs to get through a northern Ontario winter.

"There's less wood in the bush. You can't get at it and they won't let you cut it. And the price of wood you purchase has gone up steadily," says Darling, adding that getting wood delivered was costing him $2,000 a year.

But how is the propane working out?

"I really haven't used it," Darling says, admitting to using his inside wood stove more this winter.

"I'm carrying wood into the house and doing all the things I vowed I would never do again. But that's the way I am I guess."

Jukka Ovaska from Nordic Energy in Sudbury demonstrates one of the high efficiency wood stoves that could soon be covered by a new provincial incentive for those with older model stoves. (Erik White/CBC)

Jukka Ovaska, who sells wood stoves and fireplaces at his Nordic Energy store in Sudbury, hears stories like Darling's almost every day.

"It is a lot of work. So as we age, and we have this whole boomers age group that's coming up to an age when they realize 'Hey, I can't handle it any more,'" he says.

But Ovaska is hoping that younger home owners will choose to heat with wood.

He says some of the new model wood stoves are very efficient, produce almost no smoke and have much lower carbon emissions.

These new stoves can cost as much as $5,000, but the province is promising grants to help people pay for them.

"If you want to use wood, we don't want to take away any choice for people, but what we can do is ask them to [get] rid of some of the older wood stoves and [use] some of the higher efficiency wood stoves," says Energy Minister and Sudbury MPP Glenn Thibeault.

Thibeault says this grant and others will be funded by the millions of dollars the province will get from its new cap and trade program.

The first auction of credits that polluters use when they go over their emissions cap will be held next month.