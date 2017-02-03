A popular hockey tournament in Sudbury is moving from lake to land this year.

The Pond Hockey on the Rock Festival is usually on Ramsey Lake. But warm weather in January pre-empted those plans — for the second year in a row.

"The contractor who makes the rinks for us couldn't get his equipment on the ice," says Greta Clarke, the festival treasurer.

"Because we knew the mild weather wouldn't end until the week before the tournament, that just didn't give us enough time to build the rinks on the ice."

Clarke says they were able to build the rinks on Ramsey Lake last year, but warm weather just before the tournament, however, melted everything and the event had to be cancelled.

Lace up your ... boots?

This year, the festival moves to the James Jerome Sports Complex. There's no ice there, so players will be on seven ice pads rather than 12 rinks. They'll also be wearing boots, not skates.

This change in footwear caused around half of the registered teams to drop out of the tournament.

"We have about 35 teams left," Clarke says. "More serious hockey teams have pulled out this year, which is understandable. But we've had a few other teams who've never signed up before because they're intimidated by skating."

Not giving up

Clarke has been involved with the festival since 2009. She says it's disappointing to see the venue switch due to weather.

"I'm hoping it's not a total predictor of the future," Clarke continues.

"Who knows? I guess it is partly global warming, and that's a sad thing if that's true. But I'm hoping it's not happening that quickly or that drastically and that we've just had bad luck for two years."

Regardless of venue, Clarke says she thinks people in Greater Sudbury won't give up on the festival.

"If you're ever there for that first night, and hearing the sound of people skating and playing hockey on the ice, it's so nostalgic," Clarke says. "I think we'll have great support again next year."