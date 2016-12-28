Three Sault Ste. Marie-area adults will find themselves standing before a judge to start the new year.

Provincial police have charged the three with trafficking after stopping their speeding vehicle on Highway 17 outside of North Shore Township, near Blind River, on Friday night.

Police said during the stop, they noticed open alcohol of the floor of the vehicle. After investigating further, officers found and seized 27 grams of cocaine, 44 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of crack cocaine, 60 millilitres of methadone and $2900 in Canadian currency.

Police said the estimated street value of the drugs is $12,000.

A 45-year-old Sault Ste. Marie man, a 56-year-old Batchewana man and 23-year-old Batchewana woman have been slapped with numerous charges, including trafficking.