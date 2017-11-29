Ontario Provincial Police say a man from Sturgeon Falls is facing charges after a crash on Highway 11, west of Kapuskasing.

Last Thursday, police were called to the collision.

A pickup truck hauling a trailer had collided with a tractor trailer. As a result of the crash, unmarked or contraband cigarettes spilled onto the roadway. Police say the estimated street value of the cigarettes is about $104,000.

Neither driver was injured.

Police say the driver of the pick-up truck, a 60-year-old Sturgeon Falls man, was charged with two counts of possessing unmarked cigarettes for sale, and for attempting to pass when the roadway wasn't clear.

He is set to appear in court in Kapuskasing in April 2018.