Ontario Provincial Police are still investigating a crash that killed multiple people on Highway 69 yesterday.

OPP said a northbound SUV crossed the centre line and collided with a southbound tractor trailer around 4:00 p.m.

The crash closed the highway south of Point au Baril in Shawanaga First Nation for about eight hours.

"Unfortunately, after the impact, the car became engulfed in flames," said OPP Sgt. Carlo Berardi. "We know that there's multiple victims, we're just determining the number of victims at this time."

The highway reopened around midnight.