OPP say one killed in tractor trailor collision on Hwy 69 during winter storm

Ontario Provincial Police confirm that one man died in a collision between two tractor trailers on Highway 69 on Wednesday.

OPP are investigating but say weather may have been a factor in the fatal collision

CBC News ·

Ontario Provincial Police confirm that one man has died in a collision between two tractor trailers on Highway 69 on Wednesday.

The crash took place near Key River.

At 3:03 p.m. the highway remained closed between Highway 124 Parry Sound and Highway 522 Killarney.and traffic investigators closed the road for several hours.

Police say a winter snow storm may have been a factor in the collision.

The highway opened early Wednesday evening to traffic.

with files from Kate Rutherford

