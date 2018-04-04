OPP say one killed in tractor trailor collision on Hwy 69 during winter storm
Ontario Provincial Police confirm that one man died in a collision between two tractor trailers on Highway 69 on Wednesday.
OPP are investigating but say weather may have been a factor in the fatal collision
Ontario Provincial Police confirm that one man has died in a collision between two tractor trailers on Highway 69 on Wednesday.
The crash took place near Key River.
At 3:03 p.m. the highway remained closed between Highway 124 Parry Sound and Highway 522 Killarney.and traffic investigators closed the road for several hours.
Police say a winter snow storm may have been a factor in the collision.
The highway opened early Wednesday evening to traffic.
with files from Kate Rutherford