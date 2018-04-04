Ontario Provincial Police confirm that one man has died in a collision between two tractor trailers on Highway 69 on Wednesday.

The crash took place near Key River.

At 3:03 p.m. the highway remained closed between Highway 124 Parry Sound and Highway 522 Killarney.and traffic investigators closed the road for several hours.

Police say a winter snow storm may have been a factor in the collision.

The highway opened early Wednesday evening to traffic.