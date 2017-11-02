One of the victims of the devastating crash on Highway 400 appears to be from North Bay.

Nikiyah Mulak-Dunn says her husband Benjamin Dunn was driving a double fuel tanker that got tied up in the 14-vehicle collision Tuesday night.

She told CBC News that he always put his nine children first.

"He ended up juggling often two jobs at a time and he would still make it home take our boys to hockey and our girls to dance classes," Mulak-Dunn says.

"He made sure that family meals were a priority. And he was just such a good husband and a father, and we're just so devastated that he's gone."

Ontario Provincial Police have yet to release the names of the three people killed in the 14-vehicle pile-up near Cookstown, Ont., the cause of which is still under investigation.

