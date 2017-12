Ontario Police Police have identified a Sudbury woman who died following a crash on Highway 17 on Monday.

Police were called to the crash around 4:40 am on Hwy 17 east of McKerrow, near Espanola. An eastbound passenger vehicle had collided head-on with a westbound transport truck.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. She's been identified as Samantha Quick, 26, of Sudbury.

OPP say road and weather conditions were not a factor.

The investigation continues.