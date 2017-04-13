A man has died following a motor vehicle accident on Highway 17, north of Wawa, Ontario.

Members of the Superior East (Wawa) Ontario Provincial Police, Emergency Medical Services and Wawa Volunteer Fire Department were called to the scene of a single vehicle collision early Thursday morning, OPP said in a news release.

There were two people in the vehicle.

A 35-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and the 26-year-old male driver was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision took place 17 kilometres south of Highway 519 (Dubreuilville turnoff).

OPP Technical Traffic Collision investigators are on the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.